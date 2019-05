(ECNS) -- The world's longest double-deck highway suspension bridge will open to traffic in September.

The Yangsigang Yangtze River Bridge is located in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

The main bridge is 1,700 meters long, with 12 lanes in two directions.

The upper and lower decks are both six lanes, with designed speeds of 80 and 60 kph respectively.

A pedestrian passageway, a non-motorized vehicle lane, and a sightseeing area are also provided on the bridge.