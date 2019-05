(ECNS) -- Thirty-three Chinese climbers reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma from the northern slope on Thursday.

It is the first team to reach the Qomolangma summit from the northern slope in 2019.

The team had 12 climbing members and 21 mountain guides and reserve guides.

May 22 and 23 were two days with the best weather to climb Mount Qomolangma in Spring 2019.