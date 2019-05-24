LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

NE Chinese city holds first China Qipao Culture Festival

1
2019-05-24 14:53:50Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The first China Qipao Culture Festival was launched Friday at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The eight-day festival consists of forums, exhibitions, as well as Qipao culture-related activities.

It will serve as a platform for exchange and mutual learning among garment lovers, cultural and historical scholars and practitioners of Qipao from home and abroad.

Qipao, or cheongsam, originated from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), is a classic one-piece and figure-fitting Chinese dress for women.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, more than 1,200 models presented a show of different styles of Qipao with embroidered patterns, paintings, and ancient poetries.

From May 25 to 31, Shenyang Palace Museum, which was the imperial palace of two Qing emperors, will offer free tickets for 1,636 female tourists who wear a Qipao each day, said Li Shengneng, curator of the museum.

Shenyang, the birthplace of the Qing Dynasty, is known as the "Old Capital of Cheongsam." Through the festival and other Qipao-related activities, the city aims to further explore the Qipao culture and boost the development of the creative industry of the Qipao. Enditem

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.