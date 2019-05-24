LINE

China slams U.S. politicians over Huawei rumors

2019-05-24

Beijing on Friday slammed some politicians in Washington for fabricating rumors and stirring up ideological opposition by linking Chinese technology company Huawei with the Chinese government.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Huawei is deeply tied not only to the Chinese government but also to the Communist Party of China, and that connectivity, the existence of those connections puts American information that crosses those networks at risk.

Pompeo said in an interview with CNBC that, "We've been working at the State Department to make sure that everyone understands the risks."

"Recently, some U.S. politicians have repeatedly made rumors about Huawei but cannot provide any evidence that other countries have requested," Lu told a daily news conference.

He noted that the U.S. public is having more and more doubts over the market turbulence and undermined industrial cooperation caused by the trade war and technology war initiated by the U.S..

"So some U.S. politicians have continually created rumors, trying to mislead the public and stir up ideological opposition, which is illogical," Lu said.

Ideological differences do not necessarily impede trade, industrial and technological cooperation between countries, he said.

He added that the Prism event and Alstom case have shown that similar ideology has not prevented the U.S. from taking unfair measures against its allies.

