Ebola cases in the DR Congo rise to 321

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had recorded 321 confirmed cases of Ebola and 48 deaths as of June 1.

A further 116 suspected cases are under investigation.

The current outbreak has already spread to 22 health zones across three eastern provinces in country, government data shows, even as the World Health Organization has sought to highlight signs of progress, like new deliveries of supplies to deeply under-resourced health centers.

The most affected areas are the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, where transmission remains active.

The country's health ministry is focusing on early detection and rapid isolation of cases, rigorous contact tracing, safe and dignified burials and strengthening infection prevention and control in health facilities.