China's first privately funded scientific research vessel launched in Zhejiang

China's first privately funded scientific research vessel R/V Haiying Surveyor was launched here on Tuesday. The vessel has a total length of 82 meters, a designed full load displacement of 3,500 tonnes, and a cruising range of 10,000 nautical miles. The vessel's backers are 37 fishermen from Wenling.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A launching ceremony is held for China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)