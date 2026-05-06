Wu's triumph adds to China's snooker legacy

Chinese snooker player Wu Yize delivered a decisive break on Monday to seal an 18-17 victory over England's Shaun Murphy at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, the United Kingdom, capping one of the most dramatic finals in recent years at the World Snooker Championship 2026.

Wu, 22, became the first player born in the 2000s to win the title and the second Chinese world champion, following Zhao Xintong's breakthrough victory last year as the first Asian winner of the tournament. Wu's triumph also marks back-to-back world titles for China, underlining the country's growing influence in a sport long dominated by the UK.

The final lived up to its billing as a classic. After 34 frames, the two players were locked at 17-17, setting up a decisive showdown. Murphy struck first in the final frame, potting a long red to apply pressure, but he failed to build a match-winning break, notching up just eight points. Wu seized his chance, successfully potting a tricky red in the middle pocket to finish the decider with a winning break of 85.

"I have been trying to go for this for ages," Wu said. "For the past few months, I have been living the same life. I am so happy that I could play well today."

Wu's victory capped a remarkable run. He knocked out four-time world champion Mark Selby and Mark Allen, and staged a semifinal comeback from 14-16 down to win 17-16.

Reflecting on his journey, Wu highlighted the role of perseverance and family support. "Since I made the decision to drop out of school, my dad has been by my side. My mom has also been going through a lot over the years," he said. "My parents are the true champions. … They are the source of my strength."

Born in Lanzhou, Gansu province, Wu began playing snooker at the age of 7 under the guidance of his father, who later gave up his business to support his son's career. His family relocated to Dongguan, Guangdong province, for professional training. Wu then moved to the UK as a teenager to further his career.

Wu's rise has been steady. In 2018, he won the IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship, and in 2022 he was named the World Snooker Tour's Rookie of the Year. Last year, he claimed his first ranking title at the International Championship, defeating four-time world champion John Higgins.

His breakthrough reflects a broader trend. A record 11 Chinese players reached the main draw at this year's World Championship, with four advancing to the last 16. The depth of talent highlights the success of China's increasingly structured training system and the growing domestic interest in the sport.

The rise of Ding Junhui — China's snooker trailblazer — alongside Zhao Xintong and Wu marks a clear generational progression in Chinese snooker.

Ding's landmark victory at the 2005 China Open — where he defeated seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry at the age of 18 — popularized the sport nationwide and established a professional pathway for Chinese players. Zhao's world title last year marked the first time a Chinese player had conquered the Crucible. Now Wu's victory shows that China has developed a wider, younger talent pool — one shaped by systematic training and international exposure.

Ding hailed the latest achievement as a sign of a new era. "From Zhao Xintong to Wu Yize, Chinese players have stood on the top podium for two consecutive years," he wrote on social media. "This is not just a breakthrough — it shows our time is coming."

Former world champion Murphy, Wu's opponent in the final, was gracious in defeat. "He's a wonderful world champion," Murphy said. "I hate being right. I said earlier in the season after we had a great game out in China that he would be world champion one day. It's just a real shame it was today. But I couldn't have given it any more."

Wu's composure under pressure and attacking style have drawn comparisons with the game's greats. More important, his victory underscores a shifting balance in global snooker, with China now firmly established among the sport's leading forces.