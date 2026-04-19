China carries out test flight of world's first maritime ground-effect vehicle

The world's first maritime ground-effect vehicle, led by CSSC Haishen Medical Technology Co Ltd, successfully completed its test flight this week, marking China's comprehensive capability in maritime emergency medical rescue reaching an internationally advanced level.

China completes test flight of world's first maritime emergency medical rescue GEV craft this week. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The craft integrates a range of advanced technologies, including embodied intelligence, biomanufacturing, quantum technology and 6G communications, according to the company.

It builds on four key national medical rescue technologies, namely maritime remote medical rescue equipment, maritime unmanned aerial vehicles, airborne helicopters, and medical evacuation modules.

Mounted on a wing-in-ground effect craft platform and compatible with a Maritime IoT Platform, it enables real-time data transmission, remote operation of medical equipment and online consultations with medical specialists, forming a continuous rescue chain covering on-site treatment, nearby support and medical evacuation, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The craft adopts a carbon-fiber composite structure, with an overall weight of about 2.5 tons, a maximum takeoff weight of 5 tons and an effective payload of around 2.5 tons. It is powered by a 540-ACIA5 six-cylinder piston engine system.

It has a maximum cruising speed of 200 kilometers per hour, operates at a ground-effect flight altitude of 0.5 to 6 meters, with a maximum flight altitude ranging from 30 to 150 meters, and a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

It can carry up to five seated patients or three stretcher patients, and is equipped with a standard crew of two nurses, one doctor and one pilot.

At the test site, Huang Yuhong, president and chief engineer of Haishen, said the test flight confirmed the craft's performance in typical maritime emergency rescue scenarios, including the stability and reliability of medical rescue equipment and information systems, as well as the control performance of the WIG craft in both navigation and flight.

"In the future, the craft will also be equipped with additional functions such as maritime search, recovery and salvage operations, enabling a full-cycle rescue system covering search, retrieval, treatment and transfer," he said.