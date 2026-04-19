PLA conducts sea, air patrols in East China Sea

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command conducted joint readiness patrols in the relevant waters and airspace of the East China Sea on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

Xu Chenghua, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said that the patrols were a routine arrangement organized in accordance with the annual plan, aimed at testing the joint operational capabilities.

Xu stressed that the troops of the theater command will routinely organize relevant military operations based on the needs of the security situation, and safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.