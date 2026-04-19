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Honor robots claim top 3 spots at Beijing half-marathon

2026-04-19 11:26:54chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Humanoid robots displayed speed and endurance to set a new record during the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon on Sunday.

Robots "Lightning" from champion team Qitian Dasheng (C), runner-up team Leiting Flash (2nd L) and third-place team Xinghuo Liaoyuan (1st R) stand on the podium during the award ceremony of the Beijing humanoid robot half marathon, on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)
Robots "Lightning" from champion team Qitian Dasheng (C), runner-up team Leiting Flash (2nd L) and third-place team Xinghuo Liaoyuan (1st R) stand on the podium during the award ceremony of the Beijing humanoid robot half marathon, on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)

Completing the race with a net time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds, the event showcased impressive performance, beating the human half-marathon record of 56 minutes and 42 seconds.

The event opened at 7:30 a.m. and saw the participation of over 100 teams.

The top three spots were all claimed by robots developed by Honor, with "Lightning", the winning robot, maintaining its lead from the beginning of the race until it clinched victory, followed by the runner-up and the third-place winner.

During the final sprint, "Lightning" collided with a barricade and fell. However, after adjustments by staff, it completed the race and successfully crossed the finish line.

Autonomous navigation teams competed alongside remote-controlled teams and were ranked on a unified leaderboard.

The results for the two categories were calculated using weighted coefficients of 1.0 and 1.2, respectively.

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