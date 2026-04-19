China's consumer goods expo rides wave of innovation, new consumption trends

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), a key gateway into China's vast consumer market and a platform for China to offer more quality consumer products to the rest of the world, is scheduled to conclude in the tropical island province of Hainan Saturday.

As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations last December, this year's expo has led new consumption trends through innovation amid China's further opening-up efforts, according to the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

DRIVING INNOVATION-LED CONSUMPTION

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo has attracted more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, up 20 percentage points from the previous edition.

"More than 200 new products made their debut at this year's expo, twice as many as last year," Zeng Rong, chief economist at Hainan provincial bureau of international economic development, told the roundtable.

The expo has also highlighted the integration of new quality productive forces with consumption, spotlighting cutting-edge tech products such as AI eyewear and embodied robots, according to Zeng. "We are no longer just meeting demand; we are creating it," she said.

Manycore Tech, a Hangzhou-based leading spatial intelligence service provider, debuted its flagship AI designer at the CICPE, which enables robots to function like professional designers and assist users in creating spatial designs.

"Through the CICPE, we are showcasing our latest achievements in AI and spatial intelligence to the global market, allowing more people to understand our technology and products," said Tang Xifeng, vice president of Manycore Tech.

For participating companies, Tang noted, the expo is not only a sales platform but a vital window to showcase innovation, demonstrate brand strength, and explore opportunities for partnership.

Great Mountain Ginseng, a longtime CICPE participant from Canada -- this year's guest country of honor -- introduced new products that are more portable and better suited for daily use, targeting the younger consumer market.

The expo serves as "a vital window to directly see the new trends from consumers and partners," allowing for rapid product iteration, Schelling Yeh, CEO of Great Mountain Ginseng, told the roundtable.

TAPPING CONSUMPTION POTENTIAL

Kuang Xianming, vice president of the China Institute for Reform and Development, said the expo has not only led new consumption trends through product launches, but also vividly reflected the immense potential of China's super-sized market and showcased China's emerging business patterns for global consumers.

People visit the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The strategic importance of domestic demand has been underscored in China's policy documents for 2026 and beyond. In the outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the country aims to "achieve a notable increase in household consumption as a share of gross domestic product, making domestic demand a more prominent economic driver" over the next five years.

China's retail sales exceeded 50 trillion yuan (about 7.29 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, demonstrating robust vitality and resilience. Meanwhile, with 18.5 trillion yuan in imports, the country has remained a top export destination for nearly 80 countries.

According to Yeh, the Chinese market is much deeper and broader than many overseas brands first thought. "The high expectations and feedback from the Chinese market are what truly drive the continuous improvement in manufacturing and supply chain management," he said.

Zeng said that, with the expo's support, she expected to introduce high-quality global products to China and fast-track the development of local premium brands to boost China's domestic demand across the board.

"China's effort to fuel consumption and unlock market demand will not only secure its own long-term economic vitality but also provide a boost of stability and momentum to the world economy," Kuang said.

FACILITATING HIGH-STANDARD OPENING UP

This year's CICPE has also served as an important platform for showcasing the development of Hainan FTP, which is making steady strides in institutional opening-up while significantly promoting trade liberalization and facilitation.

Visitors wear smart glasses during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The Hainan FTP launched its island-wide special customs operations in December 2025. In the 100 days since, the port has exempted 271 million yuan in import tariffs and added 70,100 new businesses, while the number of foreign enterprise registrations rose by 30 percent.

The functions and role of the CICPE are highly aligned with the development of the Hainan FTP, generating substantial momentum for China's high-standard opening up, according to the guest speakers at the roundtable.

Zeng said the expo has attracted global exhibitors and consumers and accelerated Hainan's development as an international tourism and consumption center. Meanwhile, it supports the establishment of a modern industrial system within the FTP.

"During the expo, many participating companies conducted field visits to Hainan, leading to the launch of numerous industrial projects and creating more opportunities for the FTP's development," she revealed.

The CICPE's effectiveness will be further amplified as Hainan widens its opening up, Kuang noted, adding that the Hainan FTP "holds vast development potential and promising prospects."

Tang Xifeng also expressed hopes of riding the tailwind of the CICPE and Hainan's opening-up momentum to strengthen partner collaboration, accelerate the digital transformation of supply chains, and bring cutting-edge tech and products into more diverse consumption scenarios.