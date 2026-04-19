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2026 Shanghai International Flower Show kicks off

2026-04-19 11:30:48chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show officially opened on Saturday.

The opening ceremony took place at the Huangpu district main venue in Dongtaili, Xintiandi, where 18 new flower varieties were unveiled, and a digital map of the flower show was launched.

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show kicks off on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)
The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show kicks off on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

"This is a celebration of plants, flowers, and green spaces, and this is a unique city," Tim Edwards, president of the Sino-European Horticultural Association, said.

"This is a great opportunity to talk to the whole world about Shanghai and about China. Green spaces and flowers are an international language."

Running from April 18 to May 10, this year's flower show features two main venues, 10 sub-venues, and multiple participating commercial districts. The main venues are located at the Shanghai Botanical Garden and in the Huangpu district, while the 10 sub-venues are distributed across the districts of Xuhui, Jing'an, Changning, Fengxian and Yangpu, as well as Pudong New Area and other areas.

The event also engages major shopping malls and parks in all 16 districts, as well as the Lingang Special Area, to create a vibrant floral atmosphere and to explore new urban consumption scenarios for the flower economy.

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show kicks off on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)
The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show kicks off on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

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