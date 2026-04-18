Insights | China a key partner as Hainan consumer expo unlocks new opportunities for investors  

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. This year’s event marks the first edition since the Hainan Free Trade Port fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year.

In an interview with China News Network, Yevgeny Baranov, chief representative in China of the Russian Export Center, said that for Russia, China is not only a close neighbor but also an extremely important partner.

He emphasized that, supported by duty-free policies, Hainan provides an ideal environment for operating businesses. Companies can establish a local base without making large infrastructure investments. With a surge of domestic tourists during peak travel seasons, Hainan offers more opportunities for product display and sales. This makes Hainan a key gateway for entering the Chinese market. (Gong Weiwei, Zhang Jiahao)