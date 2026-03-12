China's 'super microscope' achieves milestone with neutron beam output

China's major scientific infrastructure, the "super microscope", has reached a significant milestone in its Phase II construction, with its first beamline, the neutron technology development station, successfully producing a neutron beam.

This marks the completion of equipment development and installation for this beamline, making it the first to achieve beam output in the Phase II project of the China Spallation Neutron Source, or CSNS.

Located in Dongguan, Guangdong province, CSNS is China's first and the world's fourth pulsed spallation neutron source, operated by the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It functions like a super microscope, using neutrons to examine materials, revealing hidden details such as metal fatigue or battery performance, and supporting breakthroughs in fields such as renewable energy, aerospace, and bioscience.

The Phase II project began construction in 2024 and is planned for completion by 2029. Its proton accelerator's target power will increase to 500 kilowatts, enhancing the "brightness" of its neutron "flashlight" to capture fainter structural signals in materials. This upgrade will enable nanoscale precision in the study of material structure, further enhancing China's research capabilities in materials science.

The newly completed neutron technology development station serves as a dedicated test-bed for developing neutron detection technologies, featuring an ultra-clean environment with minimal background noise to capture faint neutron signals and high efficiency that allows scientists to verify new technologies more quickly.

After five years of dedicated interdisciplinary efforts, scientists have addressed problems in the design and construction of this beamline, including precise control of the neutron beam, dynamic equipment switching, and relocation of heavy components. These breakthroughs will provide standardized testing conditions for domestically developed scientific instruments, ensuring the timely completion of the CSNS Phase II project.

Additionally, CSNS recently achieved a record-breaking 185 kW of beam power on target with 72 hours of continuous, stable operation, following earlier breakthroughs of 160 kW and 170 kW in 2024. This increase has further shortened user experiment durations, optimized facility utilization efficiency, and provided stronger technical support for cutting-edge scientific research. Moreover, it has fully validated the core technical pathways for beam power enhancement in Phase II construction, propelling China's spallation neutron source technology toward international leadership.