Hong Kong customs steps up crackdown on smuggled fuel as Middle East tensions lift oil prices

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong customs said it has stepped up enforcement in recent weeks against a rise in cases of gasoline smuggled from the Chinese mainland for sale in the city, as well as illicit fuel transfers, after escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed international oil prices higher.

As gasoline on the Chinese mainland is cheaper than in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), some cross-border vehicles have been using modified fuel tanks to carry large amounts of fuel from the mainland into Hong Kong, where it is extracted and transferred to illegal fuel stations, said Chen Tsz-tat, commissioner of the Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Chen stated that illicit fuel transfers not only constitute tax evasion but also pose significant safety hazards to the public. The Customs and Excise Department will strengthen crackdown efforts on untaxed petrol, he noted.

The Customs will also regularly conduct joint enforcement operations with the Fire Services Department to combat illegal fuel transfers in urban areas, he added.

In late February, local law enforcement officers used drones for high-altitude reconnaissance, identifying seven clandestine sites for fuel transfers in urban areas. Two cases were cracked, with about 600 liters of untaxed petrol and 1,000 liters of diesel seized.

Hong Kong relies entirely on imports for its fuel supply. The price of automotive fuel in the city has consistently ranked among the highest in the world due to relatively high land prices and taxes.

(By Zhang Dongfang)