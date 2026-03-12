Chinese enterprise unveils word's first T1,200-grade ultra-high-strength carbon fiber

(ECNS) -- China unveiled the world's first T1,200-grade ultra-high-strength carbon fiber on Wednesday, marking a major breakthrough in the country's advanced materials capabilities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The newly released carbon fiber, developed by China National Building Material Group, is not merely a laboratory prototype but an industrialized product capable of mass production at the 100-ton scale.

It features a diameter less than one-tenth that of a human hair and boasts tensile strength 10 times that of ordinary steel at just one-quarter of steel's density, according to the company.

The advanced material can be widely used across high-speed railways, commercial aerospace, new energy, humanoid robotics, low-altitude economy, medical equipment and sporting goods sectors, the company said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)