Two sessions endorsement adds zest to huajuhong sales

Imagine a fruit with a taste that's a complex blend of bitter, pungent, sour and astringent notes. Sounds unappetizing, right? But this is huajuhong, a unique fruit from Guangdong province that's rapidly transitioning from a traditional Chinese medicine staple to a sought-after health product, thanks to a little help from some unexpected endorsements.

The story of huajuhong's recent surge in popularity begins at the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, known as the two sessions. Hua Chunying, vice-minister of foreign affairs, praised the fruit's throat-soothing properties during a meeting with Guangdong deputies to the NPC on Saturday. "I just ate two in a row. It is the most comfortable throat-soothing product I've ever tried," Hua said.

She praised it for being "very fragrant, with a unique aroma".

Hua's remarks quickly triggered a chain reaction in the consumer market. Online retailer JD Health reported that searches for the keyword huajuhong surged after the event, with sales soaring more than threefold year-on-year.

Deep-processed health products, such as Huazhou Juhong drinks and throat lozenges, have become highly sought-after, with some even selling out. JD Health is now working with producers to increase supply and meet the growing demand.

Huajuhong, which is scientifically known as the dried outer peel of Citrus grandis Tomentosa, is a visually striking fruit. When young, it's a greenish-blue orb covered in white hairs. As it matures, it transforms into a lemon-yellow or golden fruit, with a thick peel and visible hairs. Locals recommend "knocking it" before use to release its aroma, resulting in a smoother, sweeter brew.

Beyond its unique flavor profile and appearance, huajuhong is traditionally valued for its medicinal properties, including relieving phlegm and coughs, soothing the throat — and even alleviating hangovers. It was listed under the protection of national geographical indication products in 2006.

For generations, residents of Huazhou have utilized huajuhong in various ways, from steeping it in water to incorporating it into soups, cuisines, congee, medicinal liquors and candied fruits.

It's said that simmering a few slices with pork ribs, lean meat or in chicken soup can cut through greasiness, resolve phlegm, stop coughing and protect the lungs. Similarly, adding a slice or two to pork or duck dishes and even hot pot is believed to remove odors, enhance flavor and aid digestion after heavy meals.

Liao Zhilue, a Guangdong deputy to the NPC and director of a local huajuhong planting cooperative, has been a vocal advocate for the fruit.

He showcased huajuhong products, including beverages, teas, toothpastes and throat lozenges, to fellow deputies at the two sessions.

"When people think of huajuhong, their first impression is that it is a traditional Chinese medicinal ingredient for brewing in water, with a very bitter taste," Liao said. "After it was included in the national catalogue of medicinal and edible homology in 2024, we have accelerated the layout of our industrial chain, and a wide variety of deep-processed products have emerged."

He said that huajuhong has now transformed from "an effective medicinal ingredient" into a popular, convenient health product for countless households.

After the two sessions, Huazhou will host its annual huajuhong flower festival, allowing tourists from home and abroad to visit Huazhou to admire the blossoms, pick the fruit, taste the tea, and share the joy of a bountiful harvest, Liao said.