Embracing environmental code, a greener life in China | Views From Chang'an Avenue

2026-03-11

According to the 2026 Government Work Report, during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the proportion of days with good air quality in prefecture-level and above cities rose to 89.3%.

Forest coverage increased to over 25%, making China the country with the fastest and largest growth in forest resources worldwide.

From opting for green commuting to reducing single-use items, we're all familiar with eco-friendly lifestyles. Now, let's take to Chang'an Avenue and talk with Chinese and international friends about how do people in China embrace a green lifestyle? (By Xu Jiawen, Huang Fang , Guan Na)

