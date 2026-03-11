China Q&A | CPPCC member: Youth bridge China and the world

Chinese cultural products, from hit TV dramas to designer toys, are increasingly making waves around the world, fueling new momentum for cultural exchange.

In this episode of “China Q&A,” Moroccan student El Batoul Nejjaoui, one of the Arabic translators of the Chinese TV drama Minning Town, asks Guo Yuanyuan, a member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and the associate dean of the Academy of Metropolis Economic and Social Development, how cultural exchanges between China and the world can be further strengthened.

Having lived and studied in China for over eight years, Nejjaoui sees herself as a bridge between cultures. Through translation and media work, she hopes to help more people “get closer to another culture, another group of people, and another country.”

Guo highlighted the vital role of younger generations in cross-cultural communication, encouraging young people to approach cultural exchange with openness and curiosity.

“Only by stepping into places that once felt unfamiliar and learning about the stories unfolding there can we truly feel the warmth of cultural exchange and build sincere connections,” she said. (Lin Zhuowei, Guan Na, Lin Mengnan, Intern: Ren Yinuo)