China launches Zhongxing-2E satellite

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-2E satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2021. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

China sent the Zhongxing-2E satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 0:30 a.m. Friday.

The satellite has entered its preset orbit.

Friday's launch was the 383rd mission of the Long March rocket series.