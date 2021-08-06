LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China launches Zhongxing-2E satellite

1
2021-08-06 10:01:24Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-2E satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2021. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-2E satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2021. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

China sent the Zhongxing-2E satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 0:30 a.m. Friday.

The satellite has entered its preset orbit.

Friday's launch was the 383rd mission of the Long March rocket series.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.