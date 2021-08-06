Mainland urges U.S. to stop arms sales to Taiwan

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday expressed his country's strong opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urged the United States to stop such actions.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to an Aug. 4 announcement from the United States about an arms deal to Taiwan worth of 750 million U.S. dollars.

"We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, particularly the August 17 Communique," Ma said.

Ma urged the U.S. side not to send wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces, nor to undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, he warned that the attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority to seek independence with U.S. support and employ military means to resist reunification will only bring disaster to the Taiwan people.