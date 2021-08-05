LINE

COVID-19 'very likely' to evolve into more dangerous form: British experts

2021-08-05
The COVID-19 virus is "very likely" to evolve into a more dangerous form, Forbes quoted a group of British experts as saying on Wednesday.

A report from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies outlined several possible scenarios of the Delta variant including increased lethality and evading vaccines.

The group of physicians, scientists and epidemiologists noted that apart from more efficient vaccines, measures including mask-wearing, isolation, and lockdowns should also be taken as "human behavior is a driving factor in the spread of the virus."

"We must be prepared for this outcome, for we are already behind the curve as SARS-CoV-2 is outpacing our response," said Forbes.

