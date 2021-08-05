UN mission urges respect for coordination role after fire exchange between Lebanon, Israel

The head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday urged Lebanon and Israel to respect the UNIFIL's coordination role after the exchange of fire between the two countries a day earlier.

"In this period of regional volatility, more than ever, UNIFIL's liaison and coordination role must be respected by all sides," said Stefano Del Col.

Del Col made the remarks during a tripartite meeting with senior officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces at a UN position in southern Lebanon.

The UNIFIL head also called on both parties "to act with urgency" to de-escalate tensions and prevent breaches of the cessation of hostilities.