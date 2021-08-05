China's cultural heritage sites limit visitors amid epidemic resurgence

China's museums and other cultural heritage sites will limit visitor numbers to strengthen COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, according to a notice issued by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Thursday.

The notice says that cultural venues across the country should implement the prevention and control measures on a regular basis and take measures to reduce the number of people gathering, making use of online reservations, visitor-number limits and digital tour guides.

It also requires visitors to undergo temperature screening, show health codes upon arrival, wear masks and maintain social distancing during their visits.

Indoor areas at cultural venues should be ventilated and disinfected every day, it adds.