Beijing Telecom paves the way for 5G+ World Horticulture Exposition

Beijing Telecom, a subsidiary of China Telecom, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Coordination Bureau of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition on 5G application.

China Telecom is the only telecommunications partner of the ongoing expo with Beijing Telecom establishing many 5G pavilions and integrating 5G technology with VR, mixed reality (MR), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and AI at the venue.

Since China Telecom issued the 5G technology white paper in 2018, China Telecom Beijing Company has implemented a series of measures guided by the Beijing 5G industry development action plan "1551 Project"(2019 -2022) to accelerate 5G commercialization.

The Beijing International Horticultural Exposition is equipped with 12 outdoor 5G macro stations, 74 smart streetlight pole, and 11 indoor distribution systems.

Chen Zhou, the government representative of the Beijing Expo and vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that with the Internet of Things and 5G as the "nerve" and big data and artificial intelligence as the "brain," the Expo will be transformed from a display of gardens into a visual feast integrating people, technology, nature and culture.