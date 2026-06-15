UN chief condemns Israel's strikes on Beirut

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli strikes earlier in the day on Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

The strikes took place despite the ceasefire and at a time when the United States and Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict, the UN chief said in a statement.

"This conflict is having a devastating impact on the world's economy," he added.

"I urge all parties to show maximum restraint at this crucial moment and I strongly hope for a successful outcome of the ongoing efforts by the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Guterres said.