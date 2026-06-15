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5 killed after car plunges into canal in Egypt

2026-06-15 08:51:02Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Five people were killed on Sunday after their car plunged into the Mariouteya Canal in Egypt's Giza Governorate, state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

Emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene following the accident, deploying divers and specialized equipment to locate and recover the bodies of the five victims from the water.

Specialized teams continue intensive efforts to retrieve the vehicle from the canal.

On June 1, seven people were killed after their vehicle plunged into the same canal. 

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