Motorcycles from Chongqing gain momentum in overseas markets

By Liu Xinyu and Liang Qinqing

(ECNS) – Chongqing Yuantai Motorcycle Industry Co., Ltd., in Beibei District, was established at the end of 2024 and went from groundbreaking to trial production in just seven months. The company's products have been gaining momentum in overseas markets.

At Yuantai Motorcycle, an intelligent workshop buzzes with the efficient operation of professional off-road and rally production lines. The company's products have been gaining momentum in overseas markets.

A worker conducts quality checks on motorcycles at Yuantai Motorcycle's production workshop in Chongqing Beibei District, June 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

"Our core market is overseas, with over 90 percent of products exported," Liu Hong, director of Yuantai Motorcycle, told China News Service. The company's products are now sold in nearly 80 countries and regions, with Europe as its primary export market -- accounting for more than 60 percent of its overseas sales.

"Our overseas sales have maintained an average annual growth rate of over 20 percent, and we expect this growth momentum to continue this year," Liu added.

"Just half a year after production began, nearly 10,000 units of our flagship model were already sold in Europe," Liu said. The company currently sells more than a dozen vehicle models and expects its annual production capacity to reach 50,000 to 100,000 units this year, with export value projected at 500 million to 1 billion yuan (about $69 million to $138 million). It plans to add more than ten new models this year to further expand its international market presence.

"Achieving such rapid production in just seven months exemplifies the pragmatic and efficient working style of the local government," said Guo Jipeng, vice editor-in-chief of New Broad. "For overseas Chinese looking to invest back home, both efficiency and industrial supporting facilities are important."

The company's growth is inseparable from Beibei's quality business environment and industrial support. Liu noted that Beibei has built a mature supporting industrial ecosystem for the auto and motorcycle industry.

The area within 50 kilometers around the factory can supply the vast majority of needed parts, with material delivery completed within hours after order placement -- a system that greatly shortens production cycles and improves delivery efficiency.

A view of the Beibei Park of Western (Chongqing) Science City, Chongqing Beibei Distrct, June 13, 2026.(Photo provided to ECNS by Qin Tingfu)

The company is located in the Beibei Park of Western (Chongqing) Science City. Since opening in October 2023, the park has been strategically focusing on intelligent sensors and intelligent manufacturing, and has established multiple specialized industry chains.

To date, the park has brought in nearly 50 industrial projects, with over 30 already in operation. The annual output value of enterprises above the designated size has reached 1.5 billion yuan, and the clustering effect of the intelligent manufacturing industry is becoming increasingly prominent.

Looking ahead, Beibei is expanding its specialty industrial clusters, while building itself into a strategic pivot of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

The district is also reshaping its industrial development - moving from factor-driven to innovation-driven and expanding from domestic circulation to a global market presence.