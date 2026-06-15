Pakistan says U.S., Iran reach peace agreement, signing ceremony set for June 19

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with an official signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

In a statement on X, Sharif said both sides had declared the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

The prime minister said mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week aimed at preparing for the implementation of the agreement.

Sharif said these pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.

The prime minister thanked the United States and Iran for their commitment to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict and expressed appreciation for the role played by regional partners in the mediation process.

U.S. President Donald Trump also said minutes later that the U.S.-Iran deal "is now complete" and that he has authorized the immediate removal of the U.S. naval blockade against Iranian ports.