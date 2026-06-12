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Lebanese president outlines conditions for peace with Israel

2026-06-12 08:43:23Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Thursday that peace with Israel hinges on meeting key Lebanese demands, including an Israeli withdrawal.

"We are seeking an end to the state of hostility with Israel through the following steps: an Israeli withdrawal, a halt to attacks, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the return of displaced persons and detainees," Aoun said, according to the National News Agency.

"After that, we can think about peace," he said during a meeting with a delegation from the Culture and Freedom Association, a civil society initiative dedicated to safeguarding the freedom of assembly and speech in Lebanon.

The president also said Lebanon would continue ongoing negotiations, describing talks as the only available option in the face of destruction and conflict.

Despite a ceasefire reached by Israel and Lebanon in mid-April, Israel has continued near-daily strikes in Lebanon claiming targeting Hezbollah positions and weapons, while Hezbollah has launched attacks on Israeli military positions. 

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