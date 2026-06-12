War scopes to expand beyond region if U.S. repeats anti-Iran attacks: Iran's top commander

A top Iranian military commander had warned that if the United States once again carries out strikes against Iran, the war's scopes will expand beyond the region, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran's main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social earlier in the day that the United States would hit Iran "very hard tonight" and would soon take control of the country's oil and gas infrastructure.

Abdollahi said on the one hand, the United States spoke of agreement and negotiation, and on the other hand, perpetrated "malicious acts," stressing, "This clear contradiction in the U.S. actions and words is the main cause of insecurity in the region."

Abdollahi emphasized that the United States cannot compensate for its "humiliation and successive defeats" in the war with Iran or conceal its "warmongering" through propaganda and media warfare.

He warned that if the United States seeks to once again carry out attacks against Iran, it will receive a more severe response, and the war's scopes, in addition to causing insecurity in the region, will become more comprehensive and widespread.

On Thursday evening, Trump said on Truth Social that he has canceled scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran, citing progress in ongoing negotiations.

But the president noted that the naval blockade will "remain in full force and effect" until a transaction is finalized, adding that time and place of the signing will be announced shortly.