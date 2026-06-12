Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran negotiations over phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) being formed with Iran to enter negotiations during a phone call on Thursday evening, read a statement by Netanyahu's office.

According to the statement, while Israel is not a party to the MoU, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his commitment that the final agreement at the end of the negotiations would include removing Iran's enriched material, dismantling its enrichment facilities, limiting its missile production, and ending its support for its regional "terrorist proxies."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he had canceled scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran on Thursday evening, citing progress in ongoing negotiations. He also told reporters at the White House on Thursday night that the United States "just made a great settlement of the war with Iran" and an agreement between the two sides should get done in the next few days and might be signed in Europe.

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday night, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, that Iran has not reached a final conclusion about the agreement.

"The status of the negotiations was clear to us from the outset, and most of the text had already been finalized, but the Americans kept changing their positions," said Baghaei, adding that Iran has proven that it does not compromise on what it has defined as its red lines.

The development came after clashes occurred between Iran and the United States early Thursday for the second consecutive day.

The U.S. Central Command said Thursday that its forces conducted strikes against multiple Iranian targets. In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it launched missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran and the United States have during the past weeks reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for peace through Pakistan's mediation, and have been working to finalize an MoU aimed at ending the war.