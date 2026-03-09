China's top political advisory body holds 3rd plenary meeting of annual session

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held the third plenary meeting of the ongoing annual session on Sunday.

The third plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.

Senior officials from the CPC Central Committee and the State Council were invited to the meeting.

During the meeting, 14 national political advisors shared their views on a wide range of topics.

Lian Yimin stressed the importance of advancing integrated urban-rural development to make solid progress toward realizing common prosperity for all.

Chen Xingying said that Taiwan's future lies in China's reunification. She called for joint efforts to safeguard the overall peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and promote integrated development across the Strait.

Sze Wing-wai said it is essential to strengthen the foundation of "one country, two systems," enhance social governance, and address the concerns of the people.

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po said that the prosperity and stability of a country provide the fundamental guarantee for the sound development of its religions. Tibetan Buddhist society will more consciously integrate itself into the country's overall development, he added.

Ilzat Ahmatjan called for efforts to enhance interaction, exchange and integration among all ethnic groups and further develop the community of the Chinese nation.

Wang Jinnan stressed the need to accelerate the green transition in economic and social development and promote eco-friendly lifestyles to advance the building of a Beautiful China.