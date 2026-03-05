China unveils major development targets for 2026-2030

(ECNS) -- China on Thursday unveiled major development targets for the 2026-2030 period as a government work report was submitted to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

Over the next five years, China expects to keep its GDP growth within an appropriate range, with annual growth rates to be determined in light of actual conditions, according to the report.

This will lay a solid foundation for achieving the goal of doubling China's 2020 per capita GDP by 2035 to reach the level of a moderately developed country, the report said.

To pursue innovation-led and green development, China projects an annual average increase of at least 7 percent in nationwide R&D spending, and envisages a total reduction of 17 percent in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP between 2026 and 2030, it said.

China also proposes raising the value added of core digital economy industries to 12.5 percent of GDP and life expectancy to 80 years, according to the report.

To ensure effective implementation of the objectives and tasks of the 15th Five-Year Plan, China proposes a total of 109 major projects in six areas, ranging from steering the development of new quality productive forces to ensuring and improving public well-being, the report said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)