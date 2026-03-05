LINE

China to continue implementing more proactive fiscal policy this year

2026-03-05

(ECNS) -- China will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy in 2026 and increase government deficit by 230 billion yuan (about $33.29 billion) over last year, according to a government work report submitted on Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

The deficit-to-GDP ratio for this year is set at around 4 percent, with the total government deficit at 5.89 trillion yuan. Expenditure in the general public budget is projected to reach 30 trillion yuan for the first time, an increase of about 1.27 trillion yuan from the 2025 level, said the report.

 

