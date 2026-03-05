LINE

Text:AAAPrint
China

China to fully tap potential of effective investment: government work report

2026-03-05 09:21:55Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China will tap and unleash the potential of effective investment in 2026, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

A total of 755 billion yuan (about 109.26 billion U.S. dollars) will be earmarked in this year's central government budget for investment, and 800 billion yuan raised from ultra-long special treasury bonds will be allocated to implement major national strategies and enhance security capacity in key areas.

China will also issue new types of policy-backed financial instruments with a total value of 800 billion yuan to stimulate greater private sector investment, the report said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]