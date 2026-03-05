China to fully tap potential of effective investment: government work report

(ECNS) -- China will tap and unleash the potential of effective investment in 2026, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

A total of 755 billion yuan (about 109.26 billion U.S. dollars) will be earmarked in this year's central government budget for investment, and 800 billion yuan raised from ultra-long special treasury bonds will be allocated to implement major national strategies and enhance security capacity in key areas.

China will also issue new types of policy-backed financial instruments with a total value of 800 billion yuan to stimulate greater private sector investment, the report said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)