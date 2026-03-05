LINE

China to continue to apply appropriately accommodative monetary policy in 2026: report

2026-03-05

(ECNS) -- China will continue to apply an appropriately accommodative monetary policy in 2026, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

Promoting steady economic growth and an appropriate rebound in prices are key considerations underpinning China's monetary policy, according to the report.

The country will flexibly and effectively employ a range of policy instruments, including cuts to required reserve ratios and interest rates, the report said.

