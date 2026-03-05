China's one year free preschool education benefits over 14 million children

(ECNS) - China's economy remained generally stable, and steady growth was registered in 2025, according to a government work report submitted to the country's top legislature for deliberation.



Overall employment remained stable, with 12.67 million urban jobs created, and the average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2%. Foreign trade registered rapid growth, significant advances were made in export diversification, and a basic equilibrium was maintained in the balance of payments.

Public wellbeing initiatives delivered more robust outcomes: Personal incomes rose in step with economic growth; poverty alleviation gains were consolidated and expanded; the policy of providing one year of free preschool education was implemented, benefiting 14 million children; and over 30 million children under three benefited from the childcare subsidies launched nationwide last year.

Grain output rose to 715 million metric tons. Encouraging headway was made in defusing risks in key areas; overall social stability was ensured.

(By Zhang Jiahao)