CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese Winter Olympics delegation

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, commending the delegation for achieving its best-ever results in overseas Winter Olympic Games.

Winning five gold, four silver and six bronze medals, the delegation was praised for earning acclaim for the motherland and the Chinese people.

The athletes demonstrated remarkable perseverance and sporting prowess, competed fairly and communicated friendly with their peers from around the world, once again showcasing China's image in the new era and inspiring patriotic passion and a spirit of hard work among Chinese people at home and abroad, the message read.

The delegation was urged to focus on building China into a nation strong in sports, and to continue reaching for new heights in winter sports on the world stage, thus consolidating and expanding the country's achievement of "engaging 300 million people in winter sports."

The Olympians were also encouraged to make new contributions to advancing the building of a great country and the national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.