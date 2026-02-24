Nianhuo rush sparks spending

A distinct shift in consumption trends marked this year's Spring Festival, as the integration of online and offline sales of local specialties, coupled with a surge in IP co-branded cultural items and high-tech gadgets, highlighted the nation's growing cultural confidence.

As the Year of the Horse celebrations unfolded, the festive atmosphere reached a crescendo, with the tradition of purchasing nianhuo(New Year goods) evolving into a vibrant display of economic vitality.

While the holiday is often a time for "out with the old, in with the new", traditional flavors remained an anchor of the festivities. In the lead-up to Chinese New Year, bustling markets offered "earthy" staples like sausages, sunflower seeds and popcorn — simple delicacies that awaken memories of home.

To ensure festive tables were well-stocked, government measures were implemented well in advance to guarantee supplies. In Xiamen, Fujian province, and Wuzhong, Ningxia Hui autonomous region, affordable vegetables hit the market, while pastry chefs in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, raced against time to produce steamed buns. In Shanghai, long lines formed for traditional braised foods, with similar bustling scenes seen in Pingliang, Gansu province, where farmers combined offline fairs with livestreaming sessions to sell local specialties.

However, the definition of nianhuohas expanded significantly beyond the dining table. In Langfang, Hebei province, an international festival brought foreign goods like European wines and South American chocolates to local doorsteps. To further stimulate spending, cities like Yangzhou issued coupons, such as "spend 100 yuan ($14.50), save 40", adding incentives to the shopping experience.

A notable shift this year was the rise of the younger generation — especially those born in the 1990s and 2000s — taking the reins as "New Year organizers". No longer just participants, they are injecting new rituals and a sense of happiness into family reunions through fresh consumption choices.

For this generation, travel has become a major commodity in the holiday basket. A report by the China Association of Travel Services and online platforms indicated that during the 2026 Spring Festival, the average travel duration reached 5.9 days — including both journey times and time spent away from home — an increase of 1.1 days from the previous year, with overseas trips averaging 9.8 days. To support this, approximately 30,000 cultural and tourism events were held nationwide, backed by over 360 million yuan in consumption subsidies.

Their shopping lists were also redefined. Carts were filled with a mix of high-quality ingredients like cherries and salmon, alongside IP-branded decorations and smart karaoke kits. By integrating leisure preferences into festivities, young consumers have successfully expanded the definition of nianhuo.

Yet, the pursuit of quality is not exclusive to the young. The "silver economy" was equally robust. In newly opened senior-friendly malls, the elderly enjoy experiences ranging from bamboo weaving to massages by robots, proving that the festive spirit transcends generations.

Amid these lifestyle upgrades, technology emerged as a star performer. Driven by trade-in policies, energy-saving appliances and AI-integrated devices became highly sought-after. In January alone, sales of major home appliances and smart products exceeded 15 million units, totaling nearly 59 billion yuan. At the Huaqiangbei electronics hub in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, foot traffic surged by 10 to 15 percent year-on-year, with AI-related products dominating 60 percent of business.

Ultimately, cultural confidence took center stage. With Spring Festival recently listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, related cultural products saw a surge in sales. The Gansu Provincial Museum saw visitor numbers jump 30 percent, driven by the popularity of the "ugly green horse toy". In Yiwu, Zhejiang province, crying horse dolls became an unexpected hit, sought after for its emotional value. This success highlights a transition from contract manufacturing to independent Chinese design, winning favor domestically and internationally.

"Consumption, production and communication are becoming increasingly integrated," said Liu Xiaoguang, vice-dean of the National Academy of Development and Strategy at Renmin University of China.

"Especially after the consumption of cultural products, a communication effect is formed. The characteristics of Chinese goods highlighting cultural symbols during the Spring Festival are becoming more obvious, reflecting the comprehensive improvement of cultural confidence in the whole of society."