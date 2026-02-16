LINE

Quick start for Spring Festival: 'Becoming Chinese' in the Year of the Horse

2026-02-16

Lately, "Becoming Chinese" is trending overseas, with a wave of overseas netizens joking that they're living through a "very Chinese time". As the Year of the Horse Spring Festival arrives, Draco Malfoy has unexpectedly gone viral, turning into a festive icon.

Countries like France, Malta, and Belarus have released their Year of the Horse commemorative postage stamps, showing how the Spring Festival is going global.

Hit play and follow our quick guide to experience a fun, authentic Chinese New Year! (Huang Fang, Wang Luyao, Liu Yimeng)

