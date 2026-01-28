China willing to deepen cooperation with Finland for higher-level mutual benefits: premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing on Tuesday. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily ]

China stands ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Finland, and deepen cooperation in sectors including telecommunications, clean technology, special vessel building, new-type urban development, and life and health to achieve higher-level mutual benefits, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said when holding talks with visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said China is willing to work with Finland to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, uphold mutual respect and equality, and deepen and solidify their future-oriented, new-type cooperative partnership for the benefit of both peoples.

Noting that this year kicks off China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Li said China is ready to work with Finland to leverage the complementary economic strengths of the two countries in an improved manner and unlock the full potential of bilateral trade.

China welcomes more high-quality imports from Finland and encourages its enterprises to invest in Finland, Li said.

"We hope that Finland will continue to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises there," Li said, calling on the two sides to enhance cooperation in the fields of tourism, local exchange, youth engagement, and language and vocational education.

He noted that at a time when global unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise and impacting the world economy, the two countries should join hands to uphold an open, cooperative international economic and trade order, adhere to multilateralism and free trade, and safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.

China hopes Finland will play an active role in promoting the development of China-Europe relations, he added.

Orpo said that China has achieved remarkable accomplishments in economic and social development as well as in sci-tech innovation, and it plays a significant role in international affairs.

Finland is committed to deepening its relations with China continuously, and is willing to enhance exchange with China at all levels and deepen practical cooperation and people-to-people exchange in various fields, said the prime minister.

The Finnish government welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Finland, and is willing to create a favorable environment for this purpose, he added.

Noting that the current international order is facing severe challenges, Orpo said Finland is willing to enhance communication and coordination with China on multilateral affairs including climate change and sustainable development, and stands ready to safeguard free trade and the multilateral trading system.

The sound development of Europe-China relations is of great significance to both sides, he said, adding that the Finnish side is willing to play a constructive role in promoting the Europe-China relations.

Following the talks, Li and Orpo witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents covering science and technology, housing and urban-rural development, customs, culture and tourism, economy and trade, and energy.

Prior to the talks, Li hosted a welcome ceremony for Orpo in the Great Hall of the People.