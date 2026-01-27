LINE

Beyond Blood and Borders | Japanese 'war orphan' Dong Lifeng: I have deep affection for China, unwilling to settle in Japan

After Japan's defeat in 1945, over 4,000 Japanese children were left behind in China and raised by Chinese parents. They share a collective name, Japanese "war orphans"　in China.　

At the age of　two, Dong Lifeng, a Japanese war orphan, was adopted by Chinese parents, and for her,　the love given by her adoptive parents was no different from that of her biological parents. Between　her Chinese name　and Japanese name, she has always favored "Dong Lifeng," her Chinese name.　

In 1988, although Dong Lifeng successfully found her biological father in Japan, she could never let go of her Chinese family and ultimately decided to stay forever in the country that raised her.

　

