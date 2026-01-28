Seven Greek nationals killed in minibus crash on Romanian highway

Seven Greek nationals were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident on National Road DN 6 in Romania's western Timis County, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Timis County Police Inspectorate, the victims were all men from Greece. The minibus involved in the crash was also registered in Greece.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving the minibus from the city of Caransebes toward Lugoj when he entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with a heavy goods truck.

The impact killed the driver of the minibus and six passengers. Three other passengers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation into charges of involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm caused by negligence. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.