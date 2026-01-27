British PM to visit China

At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will pay an official visit to China from Jan. 28 to 31, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing that in August 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Starmer at the latter's request, and in November that year, during his attendance at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Xi met with Starmer, leading China-Britain relations onto a track of improvement and development.

Maintaining communication and strengthening cooperation between China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, serves the common interests of both peoples and contributes to global peace, stability and development, Guo said.

During Starmer's visit, the first by a British prime minister in eight years, President Xi will meet with Starmer, Premier Li will hold talks with him and China's top legislator Zhao Leji will also meet Starmer, Guo said, adding the two sides will have in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

In addition to Beijing, Starmer will also visit Shanghai during this trip.

Guo said that since taking office, the British Labor Party government has clearly expressed its willingness to develop a consistent, enduring and strategic relationship with China and actively promote dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

China wishes to use this visit as an opportunity to enhance political mutual trust with Britain, deepen practical cooperation, jointly open a new chapter of healthy and stable development in bilateral relations, and work together for global peace, security and stability, Guo said.