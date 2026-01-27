China's UCAS unveils School of Space Exploration to support deep-space missions

(ECNS) — The School of Space Exploration at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) was unveiled on Tuesday in Beijing, aiming to provide strong talent support for China's deep-space exploration and space science research.

A ceremony is held for t he School of Space Exploration at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) in Beijing, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo / University of Chinese Academy of Sciences_

CAS Academician Zhu Junqiang was appointed dean of the school. He said the school will work to build three key platforms: a hub for fundamental aerospace research to support major national missions, a base for cultivating high-level innovative talent, and an open platform for international academic exchange to contribute Chinese expertise to global scientific development.

According to UCAS, the decision to establish the School of Space Exploration was made in November 2025. The school will develop a curriculum system covering 14 disciplines, including aerospace science and technology, and planetary science.

Building on 97 existing courses, it will introduce 22 new core courses focusing on frontier areas such as space propulsion, space environment sensing and utilization, planetary dynamics and habitability, and space governance, promoting deep integration of science, technology and application.

（By Evelyn）