Xi extends New Year wishes to all

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended his New Year wishes and expressed full confidence in the future.

"As energy rises after the Winter Solstice, we are about to bid farewell to the old year and usher in the new," Xi said in his 2024 New Year message. "From Beijing, I extend my best New Year wishes to each and every one of you!"

Xi said China has forged ahead with resolve and tenacity in 2023. "We have gone through the test of winds and rains, have seen beautiful scenes unfolding on the way, and have made plenty real achievements."

"We will remember this year as one of hard work and perseverance. Going forward, we have full confidence in the future," he said.

Xi: China's economy weathers storm to be more resilient, dynamic

In his 2024 New Year message, Xi said as China achieved a smooth transition in COVID-19 response efforts, its economy has sustained the momentum of recovery, and steady progress has been made in pursuing high-quality development in 2023.

Xi: 2023 presents vibrant, flourishing China to world

"This year, we have marched forward in high spirits. The Chengdu FISU World University Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games presented spectacular sports scenes, and Chinese athletes excelled in their competitions. Tourist destinations are full of visitors on holidays, and the film market is booming. The 'village super league' football games and 'village spring festival gala' are immensely popular. More people are embracing low-carbon lifestyles," Xi said while delivering his 2024 New Year message.

Xi: China embraces the world while pursuing development

Xi pointed out that peace and development remain the underlying trend, no matter how the global landscape may evolve, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.

Xi: The people are the ones we look to when fighting against challenges

The people are the ones we look to when we fight to prevail over all difficulties or challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message.

Xi: China to consolidate, strengthen momentum of economic recovery

China will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday while delivering his 2024 New Year message.

Xi pledges steadfastly advancing Chinese modernization

Efforts will be made to fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, speed up building the new development paradigm, promote high-quality development, and both pursue development and safeguard security, Xi said.

Xi: China to deepen reform and opening up across the board

The country will also promote vibrant development of the economy, and redouble efforts to boost education, advance science and technology, and cultivate talents, Xi said.

Xi: China supports long-term prosperity, stability of Hong Kong, Macao

In his 2024 New Year message, Xi said China will continue to support the two special administrative regions in harnessing their distinctive strengths and better integrating themselves into China's overall development.

Xi: China will surely be reunified

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi: Our ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for people

"Our children should be well taken care of and receive good education. Our young people should have the opportunities to pursue their careers and succeed. And our elderly people should have adequate access to medical services and elderly care," Xi said.