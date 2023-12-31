LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi: China embraces the world while pursuing development

2023-12-31 19:13:48Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message. 

Xi pointed out that peace and development remain the underlying trend, no matter how the global landscape may evolve, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.

In 2023, China held the China-Central Asia Summit and the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and hosted leaders from across the world at many diplomatic events, Xi noted.

"I also paid visits to a number of countries, attended international conferences, and met many friends, both old and new. I shared China's vision and enhanced common understandings with them," said Xi.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]