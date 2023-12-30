LINE

My Memory of China｜Swedish Scholar: China's modernization and human rights achievement enjoy great success

The year 2023 is coming to an end. Speaking of the past year, Stephen Brawer, chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden, shared his memory on China this year with China News Network, saying that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has mobilized the infrastructure development and promoted the global development in the past ten years, giving opportunities for many parts of China to benefit from the successful development of China's opening-up.

He also pointed out that China's achievements in the development in rural areas and China's modernization represent its advancement in human rights. (By Xue Lingqiao)　　

