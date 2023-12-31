LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi: Our ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for people

2023-12-31 19:36:27Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

China's ultimate goal is about delivering a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked while delivering his 2024 New Year message on Sunday. 

"Our children should be well taken care of and receive good education. Our young people should have the opportunities to pursue their careers and succeed. And our elderly people should have adequate access to medical services and elderly care," Xi said.

These issues matter to every family, and they are also a top priority of the government. "We must work together to deliver on these issues," Xi said.

"We should foster a warm and harmonious atmosphere in our society, expand the inclusive and dynamic environment for innovation, and create convenient and good living conditions, so that the people can live happy lives, bring out their best, and realize their dreams," he said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]